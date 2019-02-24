Double DUI arrest

Police say 19-year-old Davek Anderson was under the influence and driving 75 mph in a 35 mph zone when he drove into another car on the intersection of Route 30 and Sawdust Alley. Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Anderson had left the scene of the crash before police arrived. Police were able to track him down later at his home and arrest him.

A passenger in Anderson's car, 18-year-old Jarod Wilkins of Winhall, was also arrested for DUI, as police said he later drove a car after drinking alcohol.