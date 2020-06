Starting on Monday in Hartford from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., there will construction on Route 5 and Ralph Lehman Drive.

Crews are installing two roundabouts, one at the intersection of Route 5 and Sykes Mountain Avenue and the other at Sykes Mountain Avenue and Ralph Lehman Drive.

Throughout construction, one lane and a left turning lane on Route 5 will remain open in each direction

The project is expected to be done next October.