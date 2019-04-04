Downed power lines spark brushfire in Hartford

Brush caught fire between downtown White River Junction and Hartford Village near Interstate 91.

Crews say downed power lines sparked it, and the wind helped to spread it.

"We realized we had a pretty significant area of brush burning and the wind was blowing pretty strong at the time, pushing it towards the interstate," said Hartford Fire Captain Chris Dube.

Crews battled uphill to contain the fire and had to be brought in from the Interstate side to put it out.

It took about 30 firefighters to knock it down.

They say it burned about 8 acres.