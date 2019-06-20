Driving rain triggers flash floods in our region

There were flash flood warnings in much of our region Thursday as the rain poured down.

Water covered roads in some areas, as two to three inches of rain came down in as many hours.

And all that rain led to hundreds of power outages in Vermont.

In Middlebury, emergency responders were handling road closures due to the flooding Thursday evening.

All throughout Addison County, rivers were high and moving fast.

First responders were on standby for any troubles.

"The water itself is mostly just sort of like, it's mostly just sort of an amped up raging torrent... I think the incredible part was the rocks. You could hear them rubbing against each other, especially when the first flow came down. They were grinding against each other and it was terrifying. It was really wild," one woman said.

There were also troubles in Northern New York.

In Ticonderoga, flooding blocked some roads.

St. Clair Street was closed and residents there said that is pretty common when there is heavy rainfall.

The Ticonderoga fire chief said they had two cellar pumpouts in basements that had 18-24 inches of water in them.

There were also some power lines down, causing some road closures.

The chief said this is an uncommon time to see flooding in Ticonderoga. Normally, it's in the spring where residents see most of their flooding. But because it's been such a wet season, the ground just has no room left to absorb the water.

He had not seen any evacuations.