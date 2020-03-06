Downtown Burlington business rebuilds after trash can fire

A downtown Burlington restaurant is now rebuilding after a fire.

Ahli Baba Kabob Shop was closed February 20 after the building caught on fire. It started after police say a man lit a string of trash cans on fire.

On Thursday, construction workers were preparing the outside for paint, but they say a lot still needs to be done on the inside before it can re-open.

"Hopefully a month. Hopefully no longer than that. But if not, hopefully earlier. So we'll see how it goes," said James Cunningham with Pro-Tech.

He says they're waiting for electricians to finish up inside and the smoke smell still needs to be aired out.