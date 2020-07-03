Church Street employees able to sign up for free garage parking in Burlington

To help local employees, Burlington is offering free parking through the Making Space for Restaurant & Retail Recovery Initiative.

Employees can park for free at the Lakeview & College Street garages through July. We're told you will have to sign up through the city's validation platform. Click here for more information.

And to encourage people to shop where they live, free parking at all three garages is being offered for the first two hours. It's still free though all day Sunday.