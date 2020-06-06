Dozens call for racial justice, equality in Colchester

People in Colchester rallied against racial injustice.

A few dozen people gathered at Bayside Park to demand an end to police brutality and systemic racism. The group lined both sides of the streets as people driving by honked at them to show their support for the protest and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protest organizers say they wanted to give Colchester residents an opportunity to speak out against hate.

"We figured that we should raise awareness in a small, predominantly-white town. We wanted to also bring awareness to it, specifically in Colchester, because we feel like a lot of the protests and demonstrations happen in Burlington and in Montpelier so we though it's important for Colchester residents to stand up against racism," said Josephine Ames.

Organizers say they've also reached out to the Colchester School District superintendent to suggest adding new classes on race and injustice for all students.

