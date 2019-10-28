Dozens headed out to the annual Haunted Happenings in Shelburne

Halloween started early for kids this past weekend and a little rain didn't stop them from visiting the Shelburne Museum.

Dozens came out for the annual Haunted Happenings on the museum grounds.

The main event is always about the candy and a little learning on the side.

Organizers say the event is a staple for many in the community.

"We see a lot of the same families every year and in Shelburne there is a Halloween parade so the kids can go down the hill and get on a float. It is just a great family day a wonderful, wonderful experience," said Tom Denenberg, from Shelburne Museum.

Buildings across the museum's property will close starting in just a few days, as winter hours kick in.