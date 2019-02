In New Hampshire, if you drive your car or truck covered in snow or ice, you're breaking the law.

It's called Jessica's Law, named after a woman killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that then hit her car.

While this law has been in effect since 2002, people are still violating it-- a lot.

We spoke with New Hampshire State Tpr. Malachi Hicks who spent hours Wednesday stopping violators. Watch the video for the full interview.