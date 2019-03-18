Dozens of athletes compete in Special Olympics Vermont Winter Games

Athletes from around the region are at Pico Mountain to compete in the Special Olympics Vermont Winter Games. Our Adam Sullivan introduces you to some of the competitors.

The starting gun is fired as snowshoers take off down the course. It's one of several heats during the Winter Games at Pico.

"I'm having fun today because I like to be out with my friends, be in the community and be active with my body," said Ben Townley of Williston.

Special Olympics Vermont hosts the three-day event every year. Nearly 200 athletes are taking part in the races which include Alpine and cross-country events.

"I like doing the competition and have fun," said Mary LaFountain of Middlebury. "Just being with other people and have a great time."

Ribbons and medals are handed out to competitors, similar to the Special Olympics Summer and Holiday Games. But for many here, it's not about winning. Instead, it's about the thrill of the competition and the bonds formed along the way.

"To me it means seeing your friends, having fun, joking with them," said Karl Dooling of Sunderland.

"They just love to be here and see all their friends from previous competition and then have competition with their friends that they have met from other counties. It's just like the community of Special Olympics, they just love it," mom Barbara Dooling said.

The games continue Tuesday with more competition and awards. Plus fun, which brings the athletes together no matter what spot they get on the podium.