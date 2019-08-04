Dragon boats took over lake Champlain Sunday

Sunday's races kicked off after a special ceremony. The crowd bowed their heads in a moment of silence before ten teams of breast cancer survivors took off racing. They tossed sunflowers into the lake in remembrance of those who lost their lives to breast cancer.

Linda Dyer, the founder of the festival, said they usually throw pink carnations but this year they decided to switch it up.

"Because on our sisters team, we have someone who's an organic farmer, we stepped it up a notch. We have beautiful sunflowers. Ten different farms around the area grew those sunflowers for us. Along with the 300 Breast cancer survivors, but then we have one representative from each community team so there are 100 more down on the dock honoring those who have been touched by cancer," said Dyer.

Dyer says the organization has raised $2.6 million in the past fourteen years. This year the money raised will go to the McClure Miller Respite House.