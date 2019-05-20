Dragonheart Vermont takes to the lake for another season

About 12 percent of women in the U.S. develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes. That's about one in every eight.

In 2019, about 269,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in U.S. women. That goes along with nearly 63,000 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. About 2,500 cases are expected in men this year.

Since 2000, after two decades of increasing breast cancer, diagnoses are now going down. Last fall, Dragonheart Vermont, as part of its Dragon Boat festival, donated $55,000 to the UVM Cancer Center. The center said insurance covers some therapies, but most depend on donors to keep services accessible to patients.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Dragonheart Vermont's Nina Atkinson and Ben Luna about the origins of the organization and what the money goes towards.