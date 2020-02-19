St. Johnsbury man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2018 murder

A Caledonia County judge will decide Wednesday if a man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder can take it back.

Allen Draper says he was covering for others when he struck a deal with prosecutors and admitted to killing Timothy Persons in 2018.

Police say Draper told them Person's refused to pay for drugs, so he hit him in the head with a pipe and set his home on fire.

Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett is now prosecuting the case. She has objected to Draper withdrawing his plea.

Officials says it is unlikely the court will rule in her favor.