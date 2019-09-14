This week is National Drive Electric Week. It's a way to raise awareness of the availability and benefits of electric vehicles.

The 2019 Transportation Bill requires the Vermont Agency of Transportation to spend at least $1.1 million on a plug-in electric vehicle incentive program for purchases and leases of these vehicles. The program is expected to give $2,500 incentives to eligible applicants, but it may double to $5,000 if you qualify for the state's Weatherization Program.

Around 2,200 electric vehicles are registered in Vermont. The state plans to have 50-60,000 registered in the next six years.

In Montpelier, Vermont electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts will discuss the climate benefits and cost-savings. This is one of over 280 events happening across the country. Attendees can talk to owners, dealers, utilities, credit unions and advocates about cars, bikes, lawn equipment and how to make the transition. It takes place from 11 AM to 2 PM on the Vermont State House Lawn and Governor Aiken Avenue.