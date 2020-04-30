Woman killed in Highgate hit-and-run; police arrest suspect

Police say a woman walking her dog in Highgate was hit and killed by a driver who then took off.

It happened Thursday at about 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Durkee and Hannah roads.

Police say the driver hit Wendy Lambert, 63, and then drove around a house and took off.

Officers stopped the suspect about 15 miles away in St. Albans and arrested him. They say Regon Lowe, 21, of Colchester, admitted he hit Lambert and drove off.

Police say Lowe left evidence at the scene; his rear bumper complete with the license plate was torn from the car during the crash.