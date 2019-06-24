Driver charged with homicide in crash that killed motorcyclists

The driver who hit and killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire will face negligent homicide charges.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested Monday morning at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

He's charged with seven counts of negligent homicide for Friday's crash that killed Aaron Perry, 45, Desma Oakes, 42, Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, Albert Mazza, 59, Michael Ferazzi, 62, and Daniel Pereira, 58.

The victims were from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. They were riding in Randolph, New Hampshire, when they were hit by Zhukovskyy's pickup truck which was towing a flatbed.

Officials say the victims were all members of the Marine Jarheads, a motorcycle club that includes marines and their spouses.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered flags to half-staff Monday in their memory.