Driver clocked going 111 MPH near Randolph memorial site

New Hampshire State Police say a driver was clocked going 111 MPH Saturday near the memorial for the Fallen 7 in Randolph, New Hampshire.

The memorial recognizes the seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club who were killed in a collision near that site in June.

Police say Dingming Zhou, 25, of Washington State was traveling just over double the 55 MPH speed limit.

Troopers say traffic was heavy in the area due to people visiting the memorial and tourists viewing the foliage.

Zhou is charged with reckless driving.