A driver crashes into a popular viewing spot in Burlington, damaging property.

It happened around 6 o'clock Sunday morning on the corner of Pearl and Battery Street. Police say a 40-year-old was driving too fast for conditions. His car went over a snow bank and crashed into the Burlington park's handrails.

The driver was not injured but was brought to the hospital.

Police are still investigation the crash.

They say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.