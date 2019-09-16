Driver crashes through Ky. couple’s bedroom, couple thrown from home

A vehicle crashed through a home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle hit the couple’s bed as it passed through the home. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Dpt./KFVS/Gray News)

Rosa L. Overby, 69, of Kevil, was operating a 2018 KIA passenger car heading south on County Line Road, deputies said.

When Overby came to the intersection of US 60, she lost control of her vehicle.

Deputies said the vehicle traveled across US 60 and left the roadway. It then continued south from the road toward a residence.

Houston Winters, 30, and his wife, Britana Winters, 29, both of Kevil, were inside the house sleeping at the time.

Deputies said Overby’s vehicle stuck the house and entered the Winters’ bedroom.

The couple flew from from the house as Overby’s vehicle continued through the home and exited the rear wall, deputies said.

The Winters were taken to a hospital for apparent serious injuries.

Deputies said Overby had to be removed by emergency services from the vehicle before being taken to a hospital for incapacitating injuries.

