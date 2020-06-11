Keene woman killed in crash

New Hampshire State Police say the driver of a sport utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed died after the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Police said the vehicle was traveling south on Route 12 in Fitzwilliam on Wednesday night when the driver lost control.

The vehicle went off the left side of the road, striking the tree. Police said the vehicle split in half and the driver was ejected. She was identified as Danielle Christian, of Keene.

Christian was found dead at the scene. Police are still investigating the crash.

