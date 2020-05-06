Driver dies by suicide during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Bellows Falls turned deadly on Tuesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Route 5 and Summer Street a little before 8 p.m.

Vermont State Police say a Bellows Falls police officer pulled over an SUV after the driver was spotted operating erratically. Police say when the driver stopped on the side of the road, he took his own life.

"Before the officer even got out of his cruiser he heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside the SUV that he just pulled over along the side of Route 5. So, the officer called for backup. They approached the vehicle and discovered a male inside the vehicle deceased," said Adam Silverman, a spokesperson for the Vermont State Police.

The driver has been identified as Ethan Matthews, 25, of Bellows Falls.

Police say they are not aware of any warrants that were out for Matthews.

The investigation is still underway.