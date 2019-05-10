Driver dies in crash on Interstate 93 in Hooksett

New Hampshire State Police say a driver died on Interstate 93 after losing control of his car, which crashed through a guardrail and rolled over.

Police say 22-year-old Brad Emmons, of Pembroke, was found dead in the crash in Hooksett on Thursday night. Police believe speed was a factor.

Police believe the northbound car left the road, crashed through the guardrail and rolled over several times before crashing into trees.

