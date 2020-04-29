Driver injured after tractor-trailer rolled then slid off embankment

A driver is injured after his tractor-trailer slid off the road and over an embankment.

Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 9 near Notch Road in the town of Woodford.

After an investigation, we're told Christopher Whittingham was driving when his truck overturned on its side while going around a corner.

We're told it crossed over the center line and slid off the roadway before colliding with a guardrail and sliding over the embankment.

Whittingham's head and hand got hurt.

The road was closed for several hours but is back open Wednesday morning.