Driver loses control on I-95, gets wedged under trailer

New Hampshire State Police say a driver lost control of his pickup truck on Interstate 95, traveled through several lanes and became wedged under a 53-foot box trailer for several hundred feet.

The driver of the truck hauling the trailer along the interstate in Greenland was able to stop early Thursday and the pickup driver, 23-year-old Kyle Lehoullier, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Lehoullier was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released on bail and ordered to appear in court on Feb. 20. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

