Driver, passenger hospitalized in fiery crash on I-87

Police are investigating a fiery crash on Interstate 87 Tuesday in Elizabethtown.

New York state police say they were called at about 6:30 a.m. and found a pickup truck towing a trailer on the shoulder.

They say something broke on the trailer, which sent the truck and trailer into the median where they caught fire.

The driver and passenger were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the driver did not have a license and neither man was wearing a seat belt.