Driver pleads not guilty in wreck that killed 7 motorcyclists

The driver accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a New Hampshire crash has pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent homicide.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, waived his right to an arraignment, which was set for Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Zhukovskyy was driving erratically and towing a flatbed trailer in Randolph, New Hampshire, Friday when his truck crossed the center line and hit a group of motorcycles.

Aaron Perry, 45, Desma Oakes, 42, Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, Albert Mazza, 59, Michael Ferazzi, 62, and Daniel Pereira, 58, were killed in the wreck.

Zhukovskyy faces seven counts of negligent homicide.

He was arrested at his Massachusetts home Monday and arrived in New Hampshire Monday night. He's being held in West Stewartstown because prosecutors say his driving record, which includes past DUI arrests, makes him a danger to himself or the public.