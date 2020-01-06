Driver plows into Hinesburg building

A car slammed into a Hinesburg business Monday morning during a snow squall.

The driver hit the Iroquois Manufacturing building on the Richmond Road. The young driver was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not available.

It's the second time this season the building has been hit. The owner of the business, Todd Lyman, said it could have been much worse. "It looks like the pictures the production manager had, she compensated, over compensated and ended up over here," he said. "We actually had people working right behind that door. If she'd gone through that door, it probably wouldn't have been so good."

Lyman says the building has been hit a dozen times over the years. He says the town does a good job with the roads but he blames the steep corner and people not driving for the conditions.

