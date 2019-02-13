Driver thrown from vehicle, killed in upstate NY crash

A driver was thrown from his vehicle and killed in a single-car crash in Saratoga County.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Route 9 in Moreau. The driver's name was not immediately released.

An effort to send a helicopter to fly the victim to Albany Medical Center was scrapped because of the weather.

Roads around the region were slippery from an ongoing snowstorm, and police responded to dozens of crashes late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

