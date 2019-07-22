Driving instructors meet in Vermont to take on distractions

Hundreds of driving instructors are meeting in Vermont to take on distracted driving.

About 300 driving instructors and students are in Vermont this week for the American Driver Training & Safety Education Association's national conference. People are here from around the U.S. and Canada for classes and seminars to improve education.

A big focus is on new traffic patterns drivers face and eliminating distractions.

Monday, a Vermont driver's education teacher from Rutland also received a national award.

"I'm excited about this. I mean, I will be talking in front of people who really are my heroes. I know their main goal is to try to save lives-- teenage lives," said Stan Blicharz of Rutland, the National Teacher of the Year.

"We, as educators, need to keep pace with what these changes are in vehicle technology so we can train novice drivers how to utilize them," said Brett Robinson of the American Driver Training & Safety Education Association.

The conference continues through Wednesday.