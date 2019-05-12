Vermont Electric Co-Op talked all things electric vehicles at it's annual meeting at Jay Peak Resort Saturday.

The meeting's theme was "Driving into the Future: Electric Vehicles in Rural Vermont." The company says there was a strong turnout, with over 200 VEC members attending. Those members got a first-hand look at an array of vehicles, and they learned the very latest on the fast-moving marketplace in Vermont. A panel of experts were there to share their experience with the emerging technology.

"Electric co-ops are member-owned - and that's why annual meeting is so important, where members can connect face-to-face with VEC staff as well as each other," said Rebecca Towne, VEC's Chief Executive Officer. "It's a key opportunity for our members to hear what's new and voice their opinions about the co-op's direction," she said.

Towne also noted that the electric vehicle theme of the meeting is timely.

"We see big innovation in the electric vehicle marketplace and we will continue to see expanding choices in ways to get around," she said. "We think that's a great thing for our members."