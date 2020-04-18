Drop in cardiology visits concerns Doctors at UVMMC

Fewer people in our region and across the country are going to the hospital for emergency care due to the coronavirus. Dom Amato spoke with a cardiologist at the University Vermont Medical Center, and asked what he attributes to the drop in visits.

"We looked at our volumes from March, and we showed a almost a 40% drop in all services and the procedural procedural stuff like stents and almost a 50% drop in coming in for emergency heart attack care, said

Dr. Prospero Gogo.

"What I'm most worried about is that people are worried about getting the coronavirus in medical facilities and they're staying home. So they've gone, maybe a little too far in terms of the social distancing and they're worried about coming into get medical care at all. That can appear that the coronavirus at this point seems to be outweighing their fears of their heart symptoms or even stroke symptoms. "What we get really worried about is that people wait too long and so some of the patients we've seen over the last couple of weeks waited on their symptoms and have had much more damage to their heart or their brains because of that waiting period. So that's one way. They may also be worried that we're too busy to take care of them, that they'll be in the way or something like that. They don't want to bother us, which is not the case," said Dr. Gogo.

He says the UVM Medical Center is taking a number of steps to ensure patients who visit the E.R. are safe, and separated from those with symptoms of COIVD-19.

"The hospital has made a very strong effort to separate people who are low risk for coronavirus, versus people who are presenting with symptoms of coronavirus. The emergency room has been segmented into several areas so that if you're coming in and you haven't had any history of fevers, you haven't had any of the typical symptoms of coronavirus and you're having other symptoms, you're put into a separate area that is clean, that is not in common with patients who are, they're being evaluated for coronavirus," he said.

This Tuesday, learn how to keep your heart and brain healthy during the pandemic. The Vermont Heart Association is hosting a free webinar with doctors from the UVM College of Medicine.