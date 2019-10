You can now drop off unused tires to help your neighbors out. It's all for the annual Wheels for Warmth program.

Over the next few days, you can take your mostly used and new winter tires at several drop-off points.

Drop-offs will be accepted until next Wednesday.

Tires are inspected by DMV officials and will be sold starting next Thursday.

Officials say over 3,000 people attend and participate in this event every year.

