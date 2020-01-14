Drug charge to be dropped against Patriots safety Chung

A prosecutor says a cocaine possession charge against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be dropped with the understanding that he will undergo periodic drug testing and perform 40 hours of community service.

A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted Chung in August.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois had said members of the Meredith Police Department were called to Chung's home in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.

Chung pleaded not guilty. Livernois said Chung has no prior criminal record, the amount of drugs allegedly in his possession was small, and he underwent a substance abuse evaluation that indicates he doesn't need treatment.

1/13/2020 6:27:23 PM (GMT -5:00)