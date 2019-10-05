Drug lab busted in St. George

Good news for some residents in St. George, a drug lab on Birch Road is no more.

Police say they were investigating the home for about a month. Troopers arrived at the home Friday night. Saturday morning, police, fire and Hazmat crews along with DEA officials moved in their equipment to remove the operation.

Officials spent about seven hours processing the scene on Saturday.

"We all work as a team. We've trained together so that when we arrive, everyone knows their part of the puzzle. We get all of our equipment on. The guys go in. We do assessments and we just step-by-step work through it until we're able to get everything out of the residence that's a safety hazard," said Vermont State Police Lieutenant Hugh O'Donnell.

The substances that were found in the house are being taken to the lab to be tested to determine exactly what they are. Arrests will most likely follow. Police have not released any names related to the incident, and say there's no threat to the public or any neighbors.

