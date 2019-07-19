Police: Drug leads to 2 arrests, 1 on the run

Police arrested two people, and one is still on the run.

Winhall Police say they confiscated nearly 300 bags of drugs and about $3,000 in cash from three wanted people they spotted outside a convenience store.

The warrants were out of Vermont and New Hampshire for drug charges.

Amanda Fogg of Townsend ran before police caught up to the group.

Police are still looking for her.

Brandon Lee of Brattleboro and driver Megan Dean were arrested. After police serached their car, they found the money and drugs.