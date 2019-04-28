Drug trafficking arrests

Two New York state men, accused of trafficking drugs into Vermont, are now behind bars.

Police say they stopped to check on a disabled car on Route 7 in Manchester at about 5:30 Saturday evening.

After talking to 34-year-old Samuel McCants of Catskill, N.Y. and 47-year-old Richard Rivera of Freehold, N.Y., they suspected criminal activity and subsequently searched the car.

During the search, troopers say they found about 33 grams of raw fentanyl, 68 grams of crack cocaine and six baggies of an unknown substance. Police say a juvenile was also in the car at the time.

McCants and Rivera are charged with Trafficking Fentanyl into Vermont, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, and Reckless Endangerment. They'rebeing held on $10,000 bail at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.