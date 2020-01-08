Drunk driver leads police on high speed chase on I-91

A New Hampshire man faces charges after leading police on a high speed chase on Interstate 91 in Rockingham early Wednesday.

Troopers say they tried to pull over Benjamin Ecklund, 37, of Weare for speeding and marked lane violations. Instead, they say Ecklund took off on a 25 mile chase in the northbound lanes.

Police were finally able to stop him after deploying road spikes near exit 9 in Windsor. They say Ecklund almost hit a cruiser as he tried to drive off the road.

He's accused of driving drunk and not having a license.