Drunk driver seriously injured after SUV rollover crash

A man is seriously injured after police say he drove drunk and rolled his SUV in New Hampshire.

State police were told of a SUV driving in a hazardous manner in Surry Monday morning.

Troopers went out to find it and say it was crashed in Langdon.

They say Alexander Waters hit several trees and rolled.

Waters had to be removed from the SUV and taken by helicopter to the hospital.

We're told he got seriously hurt.

He is facing a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving after suspension. He'll be in court next month.