Dry summer helped Vermont farmers after wet spring

A wet spring had some farmers worried about what the harvest could bring. But was a dry summer enough to save the season? Our Ike Bendavid talked with farmers in the spring and we sent him back out for an update.

Farmers says the proof is in the plants. It's almost October and the plants are still growing. But farmers said even after a slow and wet start to the year, it's how you finish.

Radishes dropping in the bucket are the sound of a good harvest for Eric Seitz of the Pitchfork Farm.

"We have a lot of season left. We shoot for Thanksgiving in the field," Seitz said.

But it didn't start out that way for the 32-acre Burlington farm.

"The weather-- there is nothing you can do," Seitz said.

A wet spring can cause issues, so Seitz says to avoid a disastrous year, they focus on vegetables that grow quickly so they can plant multiple times.

"We specialize in a lot of crops that are something like 21 to 30 days from seed to harvest," he said. "Can't really do that with pumpkins and corn things like that."

This year, their quick grow method has paid off.

"We had just an absolutely spectacular summer," Seitz said.

And they are not alone in having a successful summer.

"We are actually still harvesting everything," said Melissa Mazza of the Sam Mazza Farm.

At Sam Mazza's farm in Colchester, despite the slow start, they say they harvested 275 of their 350 acres.

"Considering it was a slow start to the season, it ended up being a really good season," Melissa Mazza said.

In the spring, they worried about what today might have looked like. Their annual strawberry fest was delayed because of a lack of berries. It ended up being their longest season.

"It was the best-case scenario in a very wet June," Mazza said.

Another concern was corn but a dry summer helped out.

"There was a pause in corn but it seems like when we needed it, we still had it," Mazza said.

So when it comes to the roller coaster ride of being a farmer in Vermont, Mazza says to be patient and grows as much as you can.

"You have to be diverse, you have to be optimistic, you have to make sure you don't give up because it's raining," Mazza said.

Back in Burlington, Seitz agrees.

"I'm growing crops now in places I have crops earlier in the spring," he said.

Not every farmer is happy. WCAX News did talk to some on the phone Monday who made it clear that a delay in the season is still a delay in a season. A dry summer helped - but it could have been a more productive season.