Dump truck collision leaves one dead, two children injured

A crash is under investigation after a New Hampshire man died during a collision with a dump truck.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Winchester, New Hampshire.

State Police say 47-year-old John Lafreniere was traveling northbound on Route 10, went across the center line and hit the truck head-on. He died in the crash.

The dump truck was driven by 25-year-old Joseph Green.

Green and his three passengers including two children ages 5 and 6 received serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Police say speed does not appear to be a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.