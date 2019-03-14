Dump truck hits I-93 overpass, backs up traffic

New Hampshire state police say a dump truck traveling on southbound Interstate 93 hit an overpass and the body of the truck landed on the highway, causing an accident with two other vehicles and backing up traffic during the morning rush hour.

WMUR-TV reports police said the dump truck body was in a raised position and the driver was unaware of that Thursday at the Concord-Canterbury line. A car and pickup truck swerved to avoid and ended up in a collision. All three drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said one of the beams that supports the bridge was bent.

Both lanes were shut down during the morning. Traffic was diverted off of Exit 17 and rerouted back onto the highway.

