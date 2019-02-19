Dunkin' Donuts employee saves man's life in New Hampshire

A New Hampshire man is alive thanks to a Dunkin' Donuts worker who knew exactly what to do when he had a heart attack.

Surveillance video shows the moment 29-year old David Wood collapsed in front of his truck at a Candia rest stop after suffering a heart attack.

Another trucker called 911 and a drive thru customer alerted Dunkin' Donuts employees.

That's when 24-year-old April Merchant ran out and started CPR.

"Even the doctors said, if she had not done that, he would not be with us," said Felicia Bertram, Wood's mother.

"It makes me anxious when people call me a hero, because I just don't feel like I am," said Merchant.

Doctors told his mother the snow helped save David from a brain injury.

He is now alert and walking again.

"She gave us our family. I mean, he has three beautiful children, a beautiful wife and I don't know what I would have done if I lost my son," Bertram said..