Dunkin' giving out free reusable straws in Vermont

A big day in Vermont is officially here, a plastic bag ban goes into effect statewide Wednesday and it also includes straws.

MGN

If you don't have a reusable straw, Dunkin' is looking to give people one.

Dunkin' stores throughout Vermont will be giving out 16,000 reusable straws for free on Wednesday.

To get a plastic straw, all you have to do is ask for one.

Dunkin' restaurants will also make the change from plastic to wooden coffee stirrers, and replace all plastic bags with paper bags.