Dunkin' giving a free donut and coffee to healthcare workers Wednesday

Dunkin is giving away free treats to healthcare workers Wednesday.

Wednesday is National Nurses Day and to celebrate, Dunkin is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers.

Medical workers just need to say they're a healthcare worker - no ID necessary.

"As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin' Brands.

This free offer isn't eligible on mobile orders.