ECHO Leahy Center extends their hours

Burlington's Echo Leahy Center is giving families more to do with more open days, starting Friday.

The center will now be back open Friday through Monday with some slight changes to keep you safe.

There are two shifts that you can come in. The first goes from 10 a.m. until noon. The second shift is from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

They will be closed in between so staff can clean.

The Echo Center says it will look slightly different when you come in, but the animal exhibits, science demos, outdoor science and art exhibits and the museum store are all open.

They are also asking people to maintain social distancing when inside. Masks are required for guests over the age of 10 and bathrooms will be restricted to one family at a time.

Staff will be cleaning frequently to make sure everyone is staying healthy and of course, having fun.

The ECHO Center is asking if you are sick please stay home and tickets are required to be bought online for fast and contactless entry.

Click here to get tickets.

Click on the video above to see Kevin's full interview with Executive Director of the Echo Center Phelan Fretz.