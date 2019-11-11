ECHO Leahy Center hosts first STEM Festival

Leaders of the ECHO Leahy Center are working to give more schools the space to explore.

For the first time, kids in Burlington got a hands-on lesson in science, math, engineering and technology at the center.

ECHO hosted its first ever STEM Festival Sunday.

Kids got to learn about gravity, race cars on a 30-foot Lego race track, play with robots that code, and learn about the power of wind at a 12-foot-tall wind wall.

Coordinators say they're planning to hold events like this one more frequently and it's portable, so those plans include taking the festival on the road.

"Stem in motion program is part of our group programs that we do in schools. Everything that is happening back here and lakeside hall can be packaged up into a truck and our staff will drive it to a school," said Carlie Wright with ECHO.

ECHO says they've already rented out the stem festival to five schools in Vermont and it costs $800 a day to rent.