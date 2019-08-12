EEE virus found in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is seeing its first case of Eastern equine encephalitis in six years.

The State Department of Public Health says a man over the age of 60 is in the hospital after likely being exposed to EEE earlier this month.

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.

The virus has been found in 227 mosquito samples this year, many of them from species capable of spreading the virus to people.

Health officials say use mosquito repellent, get rid of standing water and avoid being outside between dusk and dawn.