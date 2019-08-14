EEE virus found in New Hampshire

A potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted disease is found in a New Hampshire town.

The first batch of mosquitoes tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Since 2004, there have been 15 human infections identified in New Hampshire.

The last time a person was infected was in 2014.

Currently, there are no infections in people or animals this year.

Symptoms usually appear four to ten days after being bitten.

Symptoms range from a flu-like illness, including fever, headache, weakness, and muscle and joint pains to inflammation of the brain.