EPA grants UVM $25K to work with schools on lead testing

Some $25,000 will go toward testing for lead in Burlington and Winooski.

At Burlington High School on Friday, the EPA presented the check to the University of Vermont. UVM will work with middle and high schools in the two cities to have students sample the soil and water at their homes. Then, they'll bring the samples to school, where teachers will collect them and send them to UVM. UVM will analyze them for lead and send back the results.

The goal of the project is two things: getting a wide sampling of data and getting students engaged in science.

"We hope that this experience will encourage our students to pursue careers in science," said Lisa Sitek, the science department lead teacher at Burlington High School.

"Lead is not an issue of the past. It's an issue that is important today. So by providing these funds, we will be able to work with thousands of families around Burlington and Winooski in assessing what is the level of contamination in the soil and the water," said Nico Perdrial, a research assistant professor at UVM.

Researchers also noted that in areas like Burlington where there are many older homes, lead testing is especially relevant to residents.

Part of the project's ultimate goal is to have a more complete picture of the lead in the residential environment in the two cities.