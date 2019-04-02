EPIC Music program prepares for spring concert season

Young musicians across the state are practicing for the spring concert season.

"I like how pretty the violin sounds and I like how much fun I have practicing with my friends between breaks and classes. It's so fun!" Charlotte Moses said.

Charlotte is a student of EPIC Music out of Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.

WCAX News Reporter Christina Guessferd sat in on one of the rehearsals to get a glimpse of the unique program.

EPIC Music is inspired by the global El Sistema program, a project encouraging children from all socio-economic backgrounds to pick up an instrument and tap into their creativity. Some consider the program a much-needed escape from day-to-day life.

"I like coming and practicing because it's a chance to get away from class and just being stressed all day. It's kind of like a vacation," said Amelia Wilson.

The kids learning to play the violin at St. Johnsbury School say they love their time in the music room.

"The teachers are really nice, and they teach us something new every day and they help us. You get to choose what you want to play and what kind of violinist you want to be," Sarah McCaffrey said.

"We just get to learn how to be ensemble, instead of being by ourselves, and we all go together," Sophia Montague added.

And working together, along with improving children's lives through music, is what the program is all about. Director Jason Bergman says playing in an ensemble is similar to being on a sports team -- except everybody wins.

"One of the really special things about music is being able to play music with other people. It gives you a sense of inclusion in a group and being able to do things towards a common goal is a wonderful feeling," Bergman said.

Hear the kids' hard work for yourself as they perform with the Northeast Kingdom Community Orchestra in a Mother's Day concert Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. in the Alexander Twilight Theater at Northern Vermont University in Lyndonville.